Australian shares set for weak open on mining stocks; NZ drops

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open weaker on Wednesday with mining stocks set to track lower metal prices, while caution loomed ahead of senior-level trade talks between the United States and China. The local share price index futures fell nearly 1% or 64 points to 6,502.0, a 91.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, which rose about 0.5% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)