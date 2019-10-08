Financials
Australian shares set for weak open on mining stocks; NZ drops

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
weaker on Wednesday with mining stocks set to track lower metal
prices, while caution loomed ahead of senior-level trade talks
between the United States and China.
    The local share price index futures          fell nearly 1%
or 64 points to 6,502.0, a 91.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close, which rose about 0.5% on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
in early trade.

