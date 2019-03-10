Financials
March 10, 2019 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set for weak start, NZ down

1 Min Read

    March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall
on Monday, tracking weaker global equities after a soft U.S.
payrolls report resurrected concerns of a cooling world economy.
    Mining stocks stand to lose from weak copper prices on
Friday, when major consumer China's trade data hurt demand
expectations for base metals.        
    The local share price index futures          fell 14 points
to 6,190, a 13.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
slightly lower in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below