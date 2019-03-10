Australian shares set for weak start, NZ down

March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall on Monday, tracking weaker global equities after a soft U.S. payrolls report resurrected concerns of a cooling world economy. Mining stocks stand to lose from weak copper prices on Friday, when major consumer China's trade data hurt demand expectations for base metals. The local share price index futures fell 14 points to 6,190, a 13.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was slightly lower in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)