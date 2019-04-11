Australian shares set to bounce back on miner gains, NZ edges lower

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, as the resource-heavy market stands to benefit from higher Chinese iron ore prices on expectations of strong demand in top consumer China. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 7.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.1 percent or 10.13 points to 9,756.47 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)