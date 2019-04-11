Financials
Australian shares set to bounce back on miner gains, NZ edges lower

    April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Friday, as the resource-heavy market stands to benefit
from higher Chinese iron ore prices on expectations of strong
demand in top consumer China.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, a 7.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched down
0.1 percent or 10.13 points to 9,756.47 in early trade.

