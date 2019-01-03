Australian shares set to drop as Wall Street slides on growth fears; NZ down

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday after Apple's revenue warning rocked Wall Street and added to fears of a global economic slowdown. Apple's holiday quarter revenue shortfall sent shockwaves through equity markets globally, with the tech company blaming sales in China, stoking fears that Australia's largest trading partner is being dragged under by the uncertainty of the Sino-U.S. trade battle. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, a 92.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had gained 1.4 percent on Thursday as a weaker Australian dollar boosted export-oriented stocks. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)