Australian shares set to drop on global growth worries; NZ down

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a slump on Wall Street, as concerns of an economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth outlook. In its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday, the IMF trimmed its global growth forecast for 2019 and 2020, mainly reflecting signs of weakness in Europe and the unresolved U.S.-China trade war. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,779, a 79.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15 percent to 9,100.61 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)