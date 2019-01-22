Financials
Australian shares set to drop on global growth worries; NZ down

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, tracking a slump on Wall Street, as concerns of an
economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary
Fund downgraded its global growth outlook. 
    In its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday, the
IMF trimmed its global growth forecast for 2019 and 2020, mainly
reflecting signs of weakness in Europe and the unresolved
U.S.-China trade war. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent to 5,779, a 79.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.15
percent to 9,100.61 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
