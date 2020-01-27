Financials
January 27, 2020 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to drop on virus fears

    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a sharp
drop at the open on Tuesday as growing fears surrounding the
economic impact of the coronavirus jolted global markets.
    Lower oil and metal prices are expected to drag energy and
mining stocks.                          
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.2%, a
174.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark was little changed on Friday, and was
closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.6%
in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
