Australian shares set to drop on virus fears

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a sharp drop at the open on Tuesday as growing fears surrounding the economic impact of the coronavirus jolted global markets. Lower oil and metal prices are expected to drag energy and mining stocks. The local share price index futures fell 1.2%, a 174.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was little changed on Friday, and was closed on Monday for a public holiday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)