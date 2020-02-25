Australian shares set to drop over 2% at open, NZ falls

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to slump at open on Wednesday, the fourth straight session of declines, as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus beyond China rattled risk sentiment. With an acceleration of confirmed virus cases in several countries such as South Korea and Iran, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late on Wednesday said Americans should begin to prepare for the U.S. spread of the new coronavirus. The local share price index futures fell 2.3%, a 198.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 1.6% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 1.9% by 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)