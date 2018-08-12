FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to edge higher, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch
higher on Monday, with support from a rise in oil prices likely
to see energy stocks gain, but lingering trade war concerns
could weigh on sentiment.
    Crude oil prices saw strength on Friday as U.S. sanctions
against Iran looked set to squeeze supply, and with investors
worried that global trade tension could hit economic growth and
hurt demand.           
    The local share price index futures          edged up 11
points to 6,229, a 49.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.2
percent in early trade, after rising 0.8 percent on Friday.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Thomas)
