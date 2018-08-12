Australian shares set to edge higher, NZ down

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch higher on Monday, with support from a rise in oil prices likely to see energy stocks gain, but lingering trade war concerns could weigh on sentiment. Crude oil prices saw strength on Friday as U.S. sanctions against Iran looked set to squeeze supply, and with investors worried that global trade tension could hit economic growth and hurt demand. The local share price index futures edged up 11 points to 6,229, a 49.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade, after rising 0.8 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)