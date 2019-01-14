Market News
January 14, 2019 / 9:46 PM / in an hour

Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher on Tuesday, with heavyweight financials stocks expected
to track their Wall Street peers higher. 
    While U.S. stocks declined on bleak trade data from China,
the financial sub-index         rose 0.7 percent, bolstered by
Citigroup Inc       which reported better than anticipated
fourth-quarter earnings.     
    The local share price futures index          rose 0.2
percent to 5,725, a 48.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended 0.02
percent lower on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 8,969.50. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below