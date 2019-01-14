Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Tuesday, with heavyweight financials stocks expected to track their Wall Street peers higher. While U.S. stocks declined on bleak trade data from China, the financial sub-index rose 0.7 percent, bolstered by Citigroup Inc which reported better than anticipated fourth-quarter earnings. The local share price futures index rose 0.2 percent to 5,725, a 48.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.02 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 8,969.50. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)