Financials
February 28, 2019 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

    March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Friday, with mining stocks expected to gain on higher
commodity prices, while uncertainty over a possible U.S.-China
trade deal weighs on investor sentiment. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent, a 14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,169.00 on
Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed at 9,322.79 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)
