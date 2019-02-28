Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Friday, with mining stocks expected to gain on higher commodity prices, while uncertainty over a possible U.S.-China trade deal weighs on investor sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,169.00 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed at 9,322.79 in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)