Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as optimism over economic recovery is expected to continue to lift sentiment, while an interest rate decision by the central bank later in the day is also awaited. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the key cash rate on hold at its policy meeting later in the day. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 17.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)