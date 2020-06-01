Financials
Australian shares set to edge higher; NZ flat

    June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as optimism
over economic recovery is expected to continue to lift
sentiment, while an interest rate decision by the central bank
later in the day is also awaited. 
    The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the key
cash rate on hold at its policy meeting later in the day. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
17.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
