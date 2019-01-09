Australian shares set to edge higher on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; NZ flat

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Thursday, as signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks boosted hopes that the world's two biggest economies could resolve a months-long damaging trade spat that has rattled financial markets. U.S. and Chinese officials ended talks on Wednesday that lasted longer than expected, with negotiations focused on Beijing's pledge to buy a "substantial amount" of U.S farm and energy commodities as well as offer increased access to China's markets. Australian share price index futures firmed 0.2 percent to 5,738, a 40.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed about 1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 8,949.31. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)