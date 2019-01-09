Financials
Australian shares set to edge higher on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; NZ flat

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher on Thursday, as signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade
talks boosted hopes that the world's two biggest economies could
resolve a months-long damaging trade spat that has rattled
financial markets. 
    U.S. and Chinese officials ended talks on Wednesday that
lasted longer than expected, with negotiations focused on
Beijing's pledge to buy a "substantial amount" of U.S farm and
energy commodities as well as offer increased access to China's
markets.              
    Australian share price index futures          firmed 0.2
percent to 5,738, a 40.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark climbed about 1
percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 8,949.31.

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
