Australian shares set to extend gains on trade deal optimism, NZ up

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking robust gains on Wall Street, fuelled by
optimism about progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. 
    Markets will also focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia's
policy review, where it is widely expected to hold its cash rate
at a record low of 0.75%, according to a Reuters poll.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% to
6,693 by 2106 GMT, a 6.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark ended up 0.3% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
or 36.51 points to 10,838.06 in early trade.
