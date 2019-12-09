Financials
December 9, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to fall as U.S. tariff deadline looms; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
lower on Tuesday as investors awaited clarity on trade talks
ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for more U.S. tariffs to take effect
on Chinese goods. 
    Equities across the globe traded with caution on Monday,
while Wall Street stocks closed marginally lower.           
     The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep its
interest rate on hold at its policy meeting later this week.
           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         opened
little changed. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below