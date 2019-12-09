Australian shares set to fall as U.S. tariff deadline looms; NZ flat

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors awaited clarity on trade talks ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for more U.S. tariffs to take effect on Chinese goods. Equities across the globe traded with caution on Monday, while Wall Street stocks closed marginally lower. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep its interest rate on hold at its policy meeting later this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened little changed. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)