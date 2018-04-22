FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 22, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to fall; NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may slip on Monday,
tracking Wall Street's dip on Friday following worries of a jump
in U.S. bond yields, while weak metal prices could further
dampen sentiment. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 15 points
to 5,833.0, a 35.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark declined 0.2 percent on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent, or 10.6 points, to 8,333.82 at 2213 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.