Australian shares set to fall; NZ gains

April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may slip on Monday, tracking Wall Street's dip on Friday following worries of a jump in U.S. bond yields, while weak metal prices could further dampen sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 15 points to 5,833.0, a 35.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 10.6 points, to 8,333.82 at 2213 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)