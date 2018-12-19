Financials
December 19, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to fall on U.S. Fed decision; NZ down

1 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
interest rates and noted the need for "some" further gradual
rate hikes next year.
    The Fed raised interest rates, as expected, but, despite its
forecast of fewer rate hikes next year, it fell short of
investors' hopes of a more dovish monetary policy. The decision
sent U.S. stocks lower.                               
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent, a 4.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on
Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4
percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
