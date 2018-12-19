Australian shares set to fall on U.S. Fed decision; NZ down

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and noted the need for "some" further gradual rate hikes next year. The Fed raised interest rates, as expected, but, despite its forecast of fewer rate hikes next year, it fell short of investors' hopes of a more dovish monetary policy. The decision sent U.S. stocks lower. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 4.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)