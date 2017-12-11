Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Tuesday tracking a strong overnight session from Wall Street, while oil stocks are set to benefit from higher oil prices. Wall Street indexes were higher on Monday with boosts from technology and energy sectors as oil prices rose . The local share price index futures rose 14 points to 6018.0, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)