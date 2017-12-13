Australian shares set to gain; NZ flat

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in Wall Street following a widely expected interest rate hike in the United States. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, as anticipated. The local share price index futures rose 21 points to 6048.0, a 26.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.14 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)