Australian shares set to gain on iron ore miners, NZ ticks higher

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Tuesday with heavyweight mining stocks set to gain on robust iron ore prices, while strength in Wall Street on economic recovery hopes was also expected to carry over. Chinese iron ore futures surged on Monday, as supply concerns deepened after the country's second-biggest iron ore supplier Brazil shut down a Vale complex due to coronavirus concerns. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 139.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Markets in Australia were closed for a holiday on Monday, while the benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ticked 0.04% higher in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)