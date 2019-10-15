Financials
October 15, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to gain on strong Wall St. lead, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to strengthen
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on robust U.S.
corporate results and reports that a possible Brexit deal may be
close. 
    However, weak China data could weigh on the country's
export-reliant resource stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          were 0.8%
higher, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark finished slightly higher on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%,
or 25.66 points, in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below