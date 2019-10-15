Australian shares set to gain on strong Wall St. lead, NZ rises

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to strengthen on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on robust U.S. corporate results and reports that a possible Brexit deal may be close. However, weak China data could weigh on the country's export-reliant resource stocks. The local share price index futures were 0.8% higher, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished slightly higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2%, or 25.66 points, in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)