August 29, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to gain on upbeat China trade comments; NZ up

    Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to rise on
Friday, in line with Wall Street peers, as China's optimistic
comments about trade negotiations with the United States buoyed
risk sentiment. 
    U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% overnight after China's
Commerce Ministry said Beijing and Washington were discussing
the next round of face-to-face talks scheduled for September.
    
    The local share price index futures          added 0.7% to
6,528.0, a 20.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark inched up 0.1% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
to 10,646.48 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
