Australian shares set to gain on upbeat China trade comments; NZ up

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to rise on Friday, in line with Wall Street peers, as China's optimistic comments about trade negotiations with the United States buoyed risk sentiment. U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% overnight after China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing and Washington were discussing the next round of face-to-face talks scheduled for September. The local share price index futures added 0.7% to 6,528.0, a 20.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched up 0.1% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 10,646.48 in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)