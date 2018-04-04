FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 10:17 PM / in 18 hours

Australian shares set to gains, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Thursday following a stronger close from Wall Street, as
fears of a global trade war eased slightly and gave way to
increased risk appetite.
    A top U.S. economic adviser hinted that proposed tariffs on
Chinese goods were part of a negotiation tactic rather than an
all out trade war, prompting a turnaround from red in Wall
Street's major indices.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 24 points
to 5767, 5.6 point premium to the S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
marginally in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
