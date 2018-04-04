Australian shares set to gains, NZ flat

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Thursday following a stronger close from Wall Street, as fears of a global trade war eased slightly and gave way to increased risk appetite. A top U.S. economic adviser hinted that proposed tariffs on Chinese goods were part of a negotiation tactic rather than an all out trade war, prompting a turnaround from red in Wall Street's major indices. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5767, 5.6 point premium to the S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)