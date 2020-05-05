Financials
Australian shares set to inch down at open, NZ up

    May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to dip
marginally on Wednesday, though optimism over easing of
coronavirus restrictions around the globe and a surge in oil
prices are likely to keep losses capped.
    Crude prices soared on Tuesday on expectations that fuel
demand will pick up as some U.S. states and nations in Europe
and Asia began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2% or 11
points to 5,405, a 2.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark ended 1.6% higher on
Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
to 10,552 in early trade. 
    
       

