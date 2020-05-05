Australian shares set to inch down at open, NZ up

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to dip marginally on Wednesday, though optimism over easing of coronavirus restrictions around the globe and a surge in oil prices are likely to keep losses capped. Crude prices soared on Tuesday on expectations that fuel demand will pick up as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 11 points to 5,405, a 2.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.6% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 10,552 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)