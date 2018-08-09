Australian shares set to inch up, NZ unchanged

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, although gains are likely to be capped ahead of a slew of corporate earnings in the coming week. Material stocks are also expected to trade higher on stronger commodity prices, with mining heavyweight Rio Tinto set to recover from a 1.6 percent drop in the previous session. The local share price index futures rose 10 points to 6,249, a 48.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.68 points to 8,938.51 in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)