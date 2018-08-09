FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to inch up, NZ unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Friday, although gains are likely to be capped ahead of a slew
of corporate earnings in the coming week. 
    Material stocks are also expected to trade higher on
stronger commodity prices, with mining heavyweight Rio Tinto
         set to recover from a 1.6 percent drop in the previous
session. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 10 points
to 6,249, a 48.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 1.68
points to 8,938.51 in early trade.  
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
