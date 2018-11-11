Financials
Australian shares set to lose; New Zealand edges lower

    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday due to fears over slowing demand in China, the
country's largest trading partner. 
    Market sentiment is expected to track a weaker Wall Street
on Friday. Energy stocks         are also set for further
downside pressures from falling crude prices.       
    The local share price index futures          fell 37 points
to 5,874.0, a 47.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell marginally on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
slightly in early trade.
    
       

