Australian shares set to lose; New Zealand edges lower

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday due to fears over slowing demand in China, the country's largest trading partner. Market sentiment is expected to track a weaker Wall Street on Friday. Energy stocks are also set for further downside pressures from falling crude prices. The local share price index futures fell 37 points to 5,874.0, a 47.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)