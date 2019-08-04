Australian shares set to open cautiously amid China counter-threat, NZ down

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Monday, as rising trade frictions keep investors at bay ahead of expected Chinese retaliation against a new round of U.S. tariffs. On Friday, China's new U.N. ambassador said that China would take "countermeasures" to protect its rights after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports. The local share price index futures was little changed at 6,708, a 60.6 -point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 10,840.72 in early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)