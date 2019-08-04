Financials
August 4, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open cautiously amid China counter-threat, NZ down

1 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Monday, as rising trade frictions keep
investors at bay ahead of expected Chinese retaliation against a
new round of U.S. tariffs.
    On Friday, China's new U.N. ambassador said that China would
take "countermeasures" to protect its rights after U.S.
President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 10% tariff on $300
billion of Chinese imports.              
    The local share price index futures          was little
changed at 6,708, a 60.6 -point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
to 10,840.72 in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below