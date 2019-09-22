Financials
September 22, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open flat as China-U.S. trade talk uncertainty looms

1 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
subdued on Monday, tracking a lackluster Wall Street, after a
Chinese agricultural delegation set to visit U.S. farm states
canceled its trip to Montana, casting uncertainty over the
China-U.S. trade talks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.03%, a
11.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
