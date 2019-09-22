Australian shares set to open flat as China-U.S. trade talk uncertainty looms

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open subdued on Monday, tracking a lackluster Wall Street, after a Chinese agricultural delegation set to visit U.S. farm states canceled its trip to Montana, casting uncertainty over the China-U.S. trade talks. The local share price index futures rose 0.03%, a 11.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)