October 15, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open flat, NZ climbs

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start
unchanged on Tuesday, with gains in energy stocks potentially
offsetting remnant jitters about the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates and global trade fears.
    Rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia
inspired fresh concerns over global economic growth, depressed
major world markets and sent investors seeking shelter in
safe-havens like gold.           
    Oil prices steadied on Monday, supported by geopolitical
tension over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist that has
stoked worries about supplies from Riyadh, but weighed by
concern over long-term demand outlook.      
    The local share price index futures          were flat, at
5,818, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell about 1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
0.1 percent or 6.93 points, to 8,845.0.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
