Australian shares set to open flat, NZ climbs

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start unchanged on Tuesday, with gains in energy stocks potentially offsetting remnant jitters about the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates and global trade fears. Rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia inspired fresh concerns over global economic growth, depressed major world markets and sent investors seeking shelter in safe-havens like gold. Oil prices steadied on Monday, supported by geopolitical tension over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist that has stoked worries about supplies from Riyadh, but weighed by concern over long-term demand outlook. The local share price index futures were flat, at 5,818, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent or 6.93 points, to 8,845.0. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)