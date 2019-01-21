Australian shares set to open flat; NZ little changed

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday, after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, citing weakness in Europe and the unresolved U.S.-China trade war. Investors are likely to keep an eye on the world's biggest miner BHP Group , which will report its second-quarter production before market hours. The local share price index futures was largely flat at a 64.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade at 9,141.77. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)