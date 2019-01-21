Basic Materials
Australian shares set to open flat; NZ little changed

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Tuesday, after the International Monetary Fund
trimmed its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020,
citing weakness in Europe and the unresolved U.S.-China trade
war.
    Investors are likely to keep an eye on the world's biggest
miner BHP Group         , which will report its second-quarter
production before market hours.
    The local share price index futures          was largely
flat at a 64.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade at 9,141.77. 
    

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
