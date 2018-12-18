Financials
Australian shares set to open flat; NZ up

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Wednesday as Wall Street closed flat in a
choppy session ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
decision.
    The possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown added
to investors' jitters ahead of the highly anticipated Fed
meeting.     
    The local share price index futures          were at a
9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent to 8,725.61 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
