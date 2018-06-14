FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australian shares set to open higher as ECB holds rates, NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to rise
on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the European
Central Bank issued a dovish interest rate outlook.
    The ECB's comments painted a mixed picture, providing
something for doves and hawks, by indicating interest rate hikes
were a long way off, while phasing out its hallmark bond
purchase scheme by the end of the year.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, a 41.4 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent lower on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
