Australian shares set to open higher as ECB holds rates, NZ steady

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the European Central Bank issued a dovish interest rate outlook. The ECB's comments painted a mixed picture, providing something for doves and hawks, by indicating interest rate hikes were a long way off, while phasing out its hallmark bond purchase scheme by the end of the year. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 41.4 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)