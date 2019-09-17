Financials
September 17, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open higher as oil supply fears ease

1 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open a
tad higher on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia restored oil supply
after attacks on facilities over the weekend, although investors
remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate
decision.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
7.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

    

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
