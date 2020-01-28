Australian shares set to open higher as risk appetite returns

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as risk appetite starts to recover, though concerns of the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China will likely remain on investors' minds. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 17.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Tuesday New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)