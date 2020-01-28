Financials
January 28, 2020

Australian shares set to open higher as risk appetite returns

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday as risk appetite starts to recover, though concerns
of the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China will
likely remain on investors' minds.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
17.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Tuesday
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
0.4% in early trade. 

