Australian shares set to open higher; New Zealand up

May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Monday in line with an upbeat close on Wall Street, with strong iron ore prices buoying miners and lower oil prices likely to pressure energy stocks. Wall Street ended higher on Friday on the back of healthcare stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump blasted high drug prices but avoided taking aggressive measures to cut them. The local share price index futures rose 0.07 pct or 4 points to 6,100, a 16.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.04 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.05 percent at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Daniel Wallis)