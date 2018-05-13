FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open higher; New Zealand up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up
on Monday in line with an upbeat close on Wall Street, with
strong iron ore prices buoying miners and lower oil prices
likely to pressure energy stocks.
    Wall Street ended higher on Friday on the back of healthcare
stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump blasted high drug
prices but avoided taking aggressive measures to cut them.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.07 pct
or 4 points to 6,100, a 16.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.04 percent
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.05
percent at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Daniel Wallis)
