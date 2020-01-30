Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday but are on track for their worst full week this year as investors worry the coronavirus outbreak will hurt China's economic growth. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 32.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade with Fletcher Building weighing on the index. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)