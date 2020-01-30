Financials
January 30, 2020 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open higher, NZ down

1 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday but are on track for their worst full week this
year as investors worry the coronavirus outbreak will hurt
China's economic growth.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
32.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
in early trade with Fletcher Building          weighing on the
index.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
