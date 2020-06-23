Financials
Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

Soumyajit Saha

    June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking a robust Wall Street as improving
economic data renewed hopes of a quick recovery, while the
possibility of further government stimulus also helped risk
sentiment.
    On Tuesday, data showed contraction in the U.S.
manufacturing and services sectors slowed in June as the economy
re-opened, while new home sales jumped 16.6% in May.
                         
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.23% to 11,132.6 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
