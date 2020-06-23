Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

By Soumyajit Saha June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a robust Wall Street as improving economic data renewed hopes of a quick recovery, while the possibility of further government stimulus also helped risk sentiment. On Tuesday, data showed contraction in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors slowed in June as the economy re-opened, while new home sales jumped 16.6% in May. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.23% to 11,132.6 in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)