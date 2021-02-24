Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Thursday following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight, with energy stocks also likely to support the local benchmark as crude prices hit 13-month highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 6.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9% lower on Wednesday. Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay is set to report its half-year results on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,205.6 points in early trade. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)