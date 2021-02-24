Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australian shares set to open higher, NZ falls

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Thursday following a strong lead from Wall Street
overnight, with energy stocks also likely to support the local
benchmark as crude prices hit 13-month highs. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
6.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.9% lower on Wednesday. 
    Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay          is set to report
its half-year results on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.6%
to 12,205.6 points in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
