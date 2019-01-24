Financials
January 24, 2019 / 9:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open higher; NZ flat

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise on
Friday, with mining stocks expected to gain on the back of
robust iron ore prices.
   The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange           closed up 1.6 percent, as investors regained
confidence after senior Chinese officials gave assurances about
the economic outlook for 2019.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent to 5,828, a 37.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark climbed 0.4
percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
9,119.57 in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
