Australian shares set to open higher; NZ flat

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise on Friday, with mining stocks expected to gain on the back of robust iron ore prices. The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 1.6 percent, as investors regained confidence after senior Chinese officials gave assurances about the economic outlook for 2019. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,828, a 37.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 9,119.57 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)