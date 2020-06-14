Australian shares set to open higher, NZ gains

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday as the government announces more spending on infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects, while its two largest states continue easing virus-led restrictions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil on Monday about $1.03 billion of spending on infrastructure and fast-tracking of approval for projects to boost economic recovery, according to speech extracts sent to Reuters. The nation's two largest states, New South Wales and Victoria, will further ease restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, but at a 13.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell nearly 2% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)