Australian shares set to open higher, NZ gains

    June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday as the government announces more spending on
infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects, while its
two largest states continue easing virus-led restrictions.
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil on Monday
about $1.03 billion of spending on infrastructure and
fast-tracking of approval for projects to boost economic
recovery, according to speech extracts sent to Reuters.
            
    The nation's two largest states, New South Wales and
Victoria, will further ease restrictions put in place because of
the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, but
at a 13.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell nearly 2% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.9%
in early trade.    
    

