Australian shares set to open higher, NZ rises

    March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Thursday as the U.S. Senate neared a vote to clear a
massive economic aid package aimed at mitigating the fallout
from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2.1%, a
150.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark finished 5.5% higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.9%
to its highest level in more than one-week in early trade. 
   
       

