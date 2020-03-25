Australian shares set to open higher, NZ rises

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday as the U.S. Senate neared a vote to clear a massive economic aid package aimed at mitigating the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The local share price index futures rose 2.1%, a 150.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 5.5% higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.9% to its highest level in more than one-week in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)