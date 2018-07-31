Australian shares set to open higher; NZ tepid

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, with mining stocks expected to underpin the bullish sentiment on higher commodities prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.31 percent or 19 points to 6,237, a 43.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1.8 points on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)