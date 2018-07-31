FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open higher; NZ tepid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, with
mining stocks expected to underpin the bullish sentiment on
higher commodities prices.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.31
percent or 19 points to 6,237, a 43.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark gained
1.8 points on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
was largely unchanged in early trade.
         

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
