Australian shares set to open higher on c.bank rate cut hopes

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday as investor sentiment found support on expectations of more central bank stimulus, following weak employment data. Energy stocks will also likely firm as oil prices rose overnight on fears that the strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities could result in a longer-than-expected supply disruptions. The local index futures rose 0.15%, a 3.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)