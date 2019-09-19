Financials
September 19, 2019 / 10:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open higher on c.bank rate cut hopes

1 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday as investor sentiment found support on expectations of
more central bank stimulus, following weak employment data.
    Energy stocks will also likely firm as oil prices rose
overnight on fears that the strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil
facilities could result in a longer-than-expected supply
disruptions.      
    The local index futures          rose 0.15%, a 3.5-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The
benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
