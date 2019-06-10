Financials
June 10, 2019 / 10:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open higher on miners; NZ up

1 Min Read

    June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise in
catch-up trade on Tuesday, tracking global peers which gained
after the United States dropped plans to impose tariffs on
Mexican goods, while robust metal prices are expected to boost
mining stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% or 21
points to 6,502 at 2210 GMT, a 58.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
1% on Friday.
    The Australian stock market was closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6% 
in early trade.  

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
