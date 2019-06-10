Australian shares set to open higher on miners; NZ up

June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise in catch-up trade on Tuesday, tracking global peers which gained after the United States dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while robust metal prices are expected to boost mining stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 21 points to 6,502 at 2210 GMT, a 58.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Friday. The Australian stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)