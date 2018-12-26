Financials
December 26, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open higher on Wall Street's lead; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Thursday on the back of a sharp rebound on Wall
Street, while energy stocks are also set to gain as oil prices
surge. 
    U.S. stocks gained following the Christmas holiday on
Wednesday, fueled by a surge in retail shares, while oil posted
its strongest daily gain in more than two years.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent, an 80.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark had closed 0.5 percent higher
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged
higher in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
