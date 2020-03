Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street indexes that jumped on hopes that U.S. government stimulus measures will ease the economic impact from the worsening coronavirus epidemic. The local share price index futures rose about 0.6%, a 59.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 3.1% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.5% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)