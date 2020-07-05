Financials
Australian shares set to open lower as coronavirus cases rise; NZ up

    July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to edge
lower on Monday as the rising number of coronavirus cases in the
country and across the globe cast a pall on investor sentiment. 
    Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported
its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late March on
Saturday, while rising infections in U.S. states dampened the
nation's Fourth of July celebrations.                          
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6%, a
58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Friday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.2% to 11,578.4 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
