Financials

Australian shares set to open lower, awaiting employment data

By Reuters Staff

    March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Thursday, ahead of important domestic employment data
due out later in the day and as weaker oil prices will likely
weigh on energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, an
18.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
       

 Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis
