December 16, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower; NZ down

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday, following weak Chinese economic data at the end of
last week which dampened sentiment and intensified global growth
worries. 
    China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since
2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years,
underlining risks to the world's second-largest economy as
Beijing works to defuse a trade dispute with the United States.
           
    Australia's share price index futures          fell 0.6
percent, a 22-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent to 8,680.19 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Catherine Evans)
