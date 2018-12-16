Australian shares set to open lower; NZ down

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, following weak Chinese economic data at the end of last week which dampened sentiment and intensified global growth worries. China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years, underlining risks to the world's second-largest economy as Beijing works to defuse a trade dispute with the United States. Australia's share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, a 22-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 8,680.19 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)