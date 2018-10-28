FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 28, 2018 / 9:23 PM / in 38 minutes

Australian shares set to open lower; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets at the end
of last week over disappointing U.S. corporate profits and trade
wars. 
    Australia's stock index futures          was down 0.3
percent, a 21.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed up 0.02 percent on
Friday but fell 4.6 percent for the week as a whole.
    Stock markets around the world tumbled on Friday after
investors dumped technology and other growth sectors in the
United States.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade on Monday.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.