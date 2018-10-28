Australian shares set to open lower; NZ falls

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets at the end of last week over disappointing U.S. corporate profits and trade wars. Australia's stock index futures was down 0.3 percent, a 21.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.02 percent on Friday but fell 4.6 percent for the week as a whole. Stock markets around the world tumbled on Friday after investors dumped technology and other growth sectors in the United States. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade on Monday. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)