June 25, 2019 / 10:24 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower; NZ flat

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with
investors remaining cautious about progress in U.S.-China trade
talks scheduled for later this week.
    The Aussie share price index futures          fell 0.5% or
36 points, a 100-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
unchanged in early trade ahead of its central bank's meeting
planned for later in the day. 
    Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold interest
rates steady, but is likely to stay open to the prospect of
easing them in the future to support growth as pressures from
slowdown in demand and trade war concerns mount.                
   

    
       

