Australian shares set to open lower; NZ flat

June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with investors remaining cautious about progress in U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for later this week. The Aussie share price index futures fell 0.5% or 36 points, a 100-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade ahead of its central bank's meeting planned for later in the day. Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold interest rates steady, but is likely to stay open to the prospect of easing them in the future to support growth as pressures from slowdown in demand and trade war concerns mount. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)